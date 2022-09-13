From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Col Kefas Agbu (retd), has said he will tackle extreme poverty in the state by harnessing the natural resources in the state and empowering young people to be gainfully engaged.

Agbu, who said this while interacting with a section of social media influencers and handlers in Jalingo, also said that his 21 years of military experience has prepared him enough to end the security challenges in the state if elected.

According to him, the activities of insurgents were hampering the development of the state and by extension attracting youth restiveness as government efforts to create job opportunities for youth often failed.

“I’m prepared for power mentally, spiritually, academically, socially, physically and emotionally. My 21 years of military experience would solve the security challenges we are having here in Taraba State. When it comes to confronting insecurity, you can’t look for a better person because I am tested both nationally and internationally.

“A lot of people are suffering, a lot of families are even regretting why they are alive. Government efforts to create job opportunities often failed due to insecurity. My research about youth development has shown that we only need a visionary leader to bring discoveries for youth to harness their potential and do exploits.

“I can assure you that I am the answer to the prayers of the people who have suffered to the extent of wishing for death in this state. I am God’s project and all I want is to turn things around for good,” Agbu said.

Earlier, Prof Josiah Kente, the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, told the forum that the candidature of Agbu as a choice of PDP was for a divine purpose that would transform the state to an enviable stage.