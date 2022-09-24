From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Shina Abiola Peller, Oyo North senatorial candidate of the Accord Party, who is currently representing Iseyi/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa in the House of Representatives, has said Nigeria is suffering from system failure, which requires systematic approach to solve the myriad of socio-economic and political challenges besetting the country.

Peller made the disclosure in an interview with reporters on the sidelines of a three-in-one event held in Iseyin on Friday and Saturday, which comprised commissioning of his constituency projects, including industrial boreholes, block of classrooms, Information Communication Technology {ICT) Centre; as well as a well-attended 25 years remembrance of his late father, Prof Moshood Abiola Peller, a great magician, that was assassinated 25 years ago, and the grand finale of the second edition of Peller Unity Cup (PUC) for the 10 local government areas in Oke-Ogun zone of Oyo State.

Peller, who fielded question on how to curb violence associated with electioneering as the campaign for the 2023 elections is about to kick-off, said: “The amended Electoral Act that we have now is already promoting free and fair elections, which will be devoid of violence. Why we still see violence during election is because of the people that would want to come and snatch ballot boxes. But this time around, the electronic transmission of votes, will reduce violence. But people themselves should see it that it is time for us to do the right thing.

“In 2023, we must look beyond top-to-bottom, which is a disaster in Nigeria. So, everybody should wake up and understand that you have good candidates across 19 political parties. As electorate, we should try as much as possible to give the. The opportunity to bring the best.

“But I will tell you that as a member of the Accord party, which appears as the first party on the ballot papers, and that has the symbol of our thumb, which reminds every good thinking Nigerian that their thumbs are for them to elect credible leaders. So, I believe that the party that I belong to now, is the party that can do the magic for our country. So, people should look forward to competence and character in identifying our leaders that they should vote for.

“Also, it is time for us to look beyond one person. One person cannot solve the problem of Nigeria. Nigeria is suffering from system failure, and we must give it a systematic approach. A system is a group of people or components, working together harmoniously for a common goal.

“So, instead of just voting for one person or party, they should identify people across with competence and character and let us vote for the next 1,488 people that will be contesting in the 2023, based on competence and character. Instead of voting for one person, join us in this our project 1488, which is 990 Houses of Assembly members, across the 36 states of the federation, 360 House of Representatives members, 109 senators, 28 governors and one president.

“If we achieve success doing this, it will be success for the country, electorate, political stakeholders. Nigeria is beyond what one man can do. No man or woman can resolve the problem of Nigeria. We need to build a team that will work together and put this country where the country should be.”