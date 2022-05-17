From John Adams, Minna

Amidst rumor of his withdrawal from the Niger North Senatorial race for 2023, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, representing Niger North Senatorial District has described as false, the rumor that he has withdrawn from contesting the 2023 Senatorial election.

Senator Aliyu Sabi said the rumor is not only mischievous, it is the hand work of those who are afraid of his growing popularity amongst the constituents ahead of the May 25th Senatorial primary election, adding that their plan will fail.

The Deputy Chief Whip stated this in his hometown in New Bussa, the headquarters of Borgu local government area of Niger state on Monday when he addressed party delegates and supporters ahead of the party primary.

“My presence here before you, Men and women of goodwill is to affirm that I am still very much in the race for Niger North Senatorial seat, I have not withdrawn and I have no intention to withdraw.

Senator Aliyu Sabi who made a triumphant entry into the Borgu kingdom with hundreds of party supporters at hand to welcome him, pointed out that his not only in the race for the Niger North Senatorial seat, his in the race to win.

Senator Sabi who drove in a motor cage through the major roads in the town, acknowledging cheers from the people and terminating his journey at the local government party secretariat, told party faithful that it will amount to a “political betrayer” of the people of his constituency who graciously purchased nomination form him if he decides to withdraw from the race for any reason.

According to him, the purchase of the nomination form for him was a sign of automatic endorsement for his third term bid and therefore will not take such gesture for granted, adding that “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

The senator who used the occasion to present a 200 page compendium of his seven years constituency works to the people, disclosed that he has fulfilled all his campaign promises to the people, assuring them that if given another opportunity, he will consolidate on his achievements so far.

He maintained that he is not in anyway moved by the number of Aspirants jostling for his seat at the senate, saying that though he knows that the people are strongly behind him, “Allah is the ultimate giver of power, he gives power to whoever he wishes”.

He nonetheless appealed to the people to cue behind him in the forthcoming May 25th primary election, stressing that they should not distracted by the rumor of his withdrawal from the race.