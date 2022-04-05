From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Contrary to public speculation, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, (Dr) Abubakar Malami, said he has not yet declared interest to run for any elective position come 2023.

The minister said the clarification became necessary in view of a false and fabricated publication in some sections of the media.

It has been reported that Malami has declared interest in the Kebbi State governorship race, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Malami’s declaration was captured in a video posted by Arise TV on Tuesday, wherein, he allegedly stated: ‘God in his mercies permits, and all goes well, I will as a politician contest the governorship of Kebbi State. I am seeking your support,’ Malami said.

Stressing that he has a sterling record of being loyal, the Chief Law Officer of the nation solicited the support of Kebbi residents to realise his governorship ambition.

‘I want to announce that I will contest indeed, and as such, I am counting on your prayers and support so that we can all work and survive the race together,’ he added.

‘I have no history of betrayal, and I won’t betray you, people. I will work for you.’

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Malami through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, described the said video as mischievous, as his boss was yet to make such a declaration

Gwandu said the declaration to contest for a political position was never a hidden affair or clandestine operation that could be reported as a scoop by a section of the media.

He said the report was triggered out of curiosity and eagerness by followers and loyalists.

A video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insersions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context establish the misinformation circulated.

He, however, thanked the teaming supporters of the Minister and the general public for expressing their interest.

Gwandu said at the appropriate time they will hear from the horses mouth in full glare of the media, stakeholders, like-minds, party faithful and teaming supporters.