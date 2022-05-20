From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and APC National delegates form Plateau have endorsed

Former Minister of Transport and Presidential Aspirant, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi said he is competence and has the capacity to tackle the challenges bedeviling Nigeria if elected to fly the ticket of the APC for the 2023 presidential election.

Amaechi disclosed this on Thursday night during an interface with National delegates from Plateau State at the Victoria Gowon Hall of the New Government House.

The presidential aspirant who was accompanied by a large delegation, earlier paid a courtesy visit to Governor Simon Bako Lalong at his residence at Rayfield Jos, before meeting with the delegates.

Amaechi told the delegates that he was in the State to seek their support and mandate to fly the flag of the party in 2023 because he has the competence and capacity to tackle the challenges of the nation.

He referred the delegates to his records of service as two-term Speaker and Governor of Rivers State, Former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Minister of Transport and former Chairman, Conference of Speakers in Nigeria.

He said his relationship with Plateau State runs deep as he has worked with major stakeholders of the State over the years and promoted the interests of the State particularly during the administration of Governor Simon Bako Lalong with whom he shares close friendship.

Amaechi assured the people of Plateau State that the security and development issues of the State will be given priority when he becomes President of Nigeria.

Governor Lalong, who welcomed Rt. Hon. Amaechi said the State was ripe for him to harvest the investment he has made over the years especially the support and encouragement he gave during the registration of the APC in Plateau State as well as the hurdles it had to cross to dislodge a sitting Government in 2015 as well as 2019 when the APC was reelected.

Lalong said “Rt. Hon. Amaechi believed in us even when many did not have confidence in us and refused to support us. He stood by us and saw to our victory. Even at the Federal Executive Council, we always received the assistance of Amaechi who protected the interests of Plateau State because we had no voice from those that were supposed to represent us.

“In fact, I am one Governor in Nigeria that has not been lucky with Ministers in the last 7 years. We thank Rt. Hon. Amaechi who ensured that the Inland Container Depot, North Central HUB of the Shippers Council and the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line passing through Jos were approved”.

Chairman of the APC Hon. Rufus Bature said the coming of Rt. Hon. Amaechi to Plateau State was a mere formality because his good works have been registered in the minds of the people and delegates who are determined to give him their votes.

Former Minister of Aviation in Second Republic Chief Samuel Mafuyai, Former Member Plateau House of Assembly Alice Dimlong, and Algon Chairman Plateau State Hon. Alex Naantuam reiterated that the delegates will make good their commitment to deliver Amaechi during the Presidential primaries.

In a session conducted by the Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda, Majority leader of the House Hon. Naanlong Daniel moved a motion that the delegates adopt Rt. Hon. Amaechi as the aspirant to be supported by Plateau delegation. Hon. Baba Hassan seconded the motion which was unanimously carried.