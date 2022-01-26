From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A presidential aspirant and seasoned academician, Mr Tanimu Audu, has pledged to eradicate prostitution in Nigeria if elected president of the country in 2023.

Audu stated this in an interview with journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday, opining that most young girls and women engaged in commercial sex because of the failure of the system to provide adequate opportunities for them to lead meaningful lives.

‘If elected, my administration shall ban the negative practice of prostitute by rehabilitating those that are into this ugly profession as the means of their livelihood,’ he assured.

‘Most of them found themselves in this ugly business due to man-made hardship and dire straits among the populace in Nigeria.

‘Those that sincerely left this ugly profession and have got married which all of them are single and they have no wherewithal the Government shall support them in partnership with the International organisation this would be scrutinise and supervise by the court of law and government officials.’

He promised that one of his top priorities if elected would be to put an end to prostitution and other criminal activities such as armed robbery, kidnapping through rehabilitation and dialogue to salvage the image of the country.

The presidential aspirant, who attributed most of the vices and criminal activities to poverty and hunger, revealed that his 12-point agenda would encourage agriculture to boost food production thereby addressing poverty that leads to vices such as prostitution.

‘The agricultural Sector shall be resuscitated to be in the rightful position of feeding the nation and exportation food, commodities abroad,’ he stated.

‘Agricultural mechanisation and dry season farming shall be vigorously pursued for self-sufficiency in food production.

‘My government will revitalise and modernise the farm settlement system to increase agricultural productivity; check rural-urban migration and make farming attractive as profitable and prestigious occupation, to farmers, young school leavers, among others.’

Audu said his strategy to tackling poverty is to provide employment for all the graduates and grants in partnership with International organisations for those willing to start up their businesses.

He said he would provide loan facilities with zero interest to such graduates to boost their business.