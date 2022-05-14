From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Engr Tein Jack-Rich has said he will create the enabling environment for all Nigerians and the international community to thrive if elected president in 2023.

This was even as he said he will build the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Jack-Rich also made a pledge to all APC members, saying that they will be the communicators of wealth to their supporters at the grassroots.

“You will no longer go to those communities and run away the next day because you don’t have enough to give to them. But you are only going to run away because you don’t have enough rooms to warehouse what they are going to give to you because of the wealth you brought to them,” Jack-Rich said.

Jack-Rich who spoke during his presidential declaration ceremony which took place in Abuja, further said his pledge to Nigerian women is that he will offer them a better life.

“And the youths, I want to let you know one thing – you will no longer be worried about the brightness of your future. You will no longer be worried about the opportunity that you have been denied because you have been working out there for so long. I will be your voice. The reason is because you are the strategic and critical assets that this great nation cannot compromise for anything,” Jack-Rich also said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Turning to his brothers in the private sector, Jack-Rich said his pledge to them is that the relevant fiscal policies will be put in place to support their investment opportunities to grow so that they can advance their wealth beyond what they measure at the moment.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“I will ensure that policies and the right legislations are put in place through strategic collaboration with the National Assembly, to put in place, the key stimulus that you need so that you can deal with the critical needs that this country has gotten, that is creating capital fly, that is impacting on the stability raw currency,” Jack-Rich stated.

Jack-Rich also told the private sector that if elected president in 2023, he will support transnational and transcontinental collaborations technologically.

He stated that in so doing, the private sector can have the key footprints to drive the private sector growth so that the nation can have strong, sustainable, coherent and profitable economy.

Jack-Rich added that he will be a strong encourager of establishing a strategic economic development ecosystem whereby corporate governance, education system, be it in the universities, capitalists and entrepreneurs will be part of the mechanics to ensure that the nation grows the needed skills to move the nation’s economy forward.

He also told foreign investors in the country that they don’t need to leave the country, even as he said they don’t need to run away and there is no need for them to be scared of his presidency because he speaks their language and knows where it bites them and where it hurts them most.