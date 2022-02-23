From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A gubernatorial aspirant in Ebonyi State has said that the moribund Nigeria Cement Company (NIGERCEM) at Nkalagu in Ishielu, Ebonyi has the potential to positively turn around the South East economy and provide jobs to millions of youths in the zone if properly harnessed.

Dr Eze Emmanuel, a People’s Democratic party (PDP) contender for governor, appealed to the people of Ebonyi to give him the necessary support to win the governorship of the state in 2023, promising to fix the cement factory within his first 100 days in office.

He gave the promise Wednesday while interacting with journalists in Abakaliki.

Dr Emmanuel, who hails from Izzi in Ebonyi North, said that if elected in 2023 his administration will focus more on industrialisation of the state in order to create jobs and business opportunities for the people.

He lamented what he described as hunger pervading the state because according to him, the current APC goverment in the state lacked the intellectual bent needed to create jobs.

The guber aspirant who is the CEO of Immaculate Group, promised to deploy his vast experience in the business World to ensure holistic development of the state from 2023.

‘If elected Governor of Ebonyi State in 2023, I will start work with NIGERCEM. And I will fix that factory within my first 100 days in office. NIGERCEM has the potential to produce millionaires in all the 13 local government areas of the state if properly repositioned. I have the experience and the connections to do that. I will also ensure that I set up ICT centres and agricultural processing centres in all the local government areas of the state to prepare our people for the 21st century life. I believe that skill acquisition centres should be built to teach our people various skills that will help them to grow and in turn development our dear state,’ he said.