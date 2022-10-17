From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that, if elected, his government will move Nigeria from economic stability to prosperity through the laying of gas pipelines to export gas to the United Kingdom and EU, to rival Russia, among other economic plans.

While noting that, Nigeria is blessed with an array of solid mineral resources with virtually every local government of the Country boasting of one mineral resource or the other, Tinubu said his administration will explore and exploit these resources to the fullest.

Speaking at an interactive session organised for the 2023 presidential candidates, organised by the Arewa Joint Committee held at Arewa House, Kaduna on Monday, the former Lagos State Governor said his government if elected will prioritise the strengthening of the ongoing power reform delving particularly into renewable energy development and completion of the Mambilla Hydro Power Project as a catalyst for industrialisation.

Asiwaju who was accompanied to the event by nine Northern state Governors, said his vision of Northern Nigeria, is to make a hub of agricultural investment in sub-Sahara Africa, with a particular focus on the dairy industry as a potential Job creator and earner of foreign exchange.

Tinubu stated categorically that, “Our economic plan would utilise the vast natural resources we have, through strategic investment in infrastructure which will lead to the diversification of the economy and wealth creation across the entire country. We will pay attention to modern economic drivers such as the digital economy, creative industries, sports and entertainment sectors for the benefit of our young people.

“Why are we not investing in a long-term plan to lead our gas, LNG to the United Kingdom, to Europe and compete with the Russians? And we say we don’t have enough resources. You invest money to make money. We will change the plan, we know how to do it. Don’t listen to the group of ‘Cannot.

“My administration will continue to explore and invest in the oil and gas opportunities that exist in the Benue Trough, Chad Basin, and other prospective locations. We will also ensure the completion of the ongoing AKK project and the trans-Saharan gas pipeline. These gas projects will fast-track the industrialisation of the areas and increase revenue generation significantly for the entire country. We must see them to fruition.

“Nigeria is sitting on a gold mine with abundant natural resources.”

He added that with strategic investment in research and development and effective management, we will explore and exploit these resources to the fullest.

“There is no local government in Nigeria that has no resource or endowment that can be harnessed for greater economic development. Our major economic challenges are underinvestment and effective management, and these are what I am bringing to the table.

“Under my leadership, the Nigerian government will be business-friendly. We shall support private businesses in our country and attract foreign direct investment to create jobs, re-industrialise our country and accelerate economic development. Nigerian businesses in sectors like banking and cement have successfully ventured out of the country to build thriving subsidiaries.

“We will build a strong domestic economy, expand the capacity of our domestic market to support growth and encourage export capacity in the areas of our competitive advantage. We have the endowments to be a prosperous country. I will lead a renewed push to move us from the status of a nation of potential into a country of actual accomplishments as an economic dynamo,” he said.

Tinubu who stood for 57 minutes to deliver his address to the gathering also said his administration will prioritise power, saying that, alongside the completion of the Mambilla hydropower project, his government will explore and construct other sources of power in line with global best practices. “We will support any willing state to develop and generate its own power as I have demonstrated in the pioneering development of independent power projects in Lagos State.

“I will prioritise the strengthening of our existing power reforms as a catalyst to sustainable industrialisation. Aside from the ongoing power intervention from the federal government, I know that the 19 Northern States and the FCT have incorporated a special purpose vehicle to build 100MW of solar projects per state to complement other power generation systems across the country. These are the kind of initiatives I will encourage and support to revamp industrialisation,” he said.

Speaking on industrialisation, Tinubu said, using his experience of building human capital, industries, and institutions which has led to Lagos being one of the largest economies on the continent, he will reposition Nigeria’s existing industries and make them a competitive source of industrialisation and growth not just for the North but the entire country.”

He said” “It is time to fetch water from a dry well. I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have done it before and I will do it. We will find a way where there are no roads! I will ensure that we take advantage of our resources to convert cotton to textile, plants to pharmaceutical products, groundnut to edible oil, cassava to ethanol and starch, etc., thereby building competitive advantage for our farmers through value addition.”

On security, the APC presidential candidate said his government will deal decisively with all elements threatening the peace, security and unity of Nigeria, and assured that his government will end kidnapping and banditry not only through increasing policing footprint and capacity but also through other soft approaches that would promote inclusion and boost the economy of local communities.

“I assure you, under my leadership, every inch of our national territory will be secured and defended. The Nigerian military will receive a much-needed injection of trained personnel to strengthen the heroic efforts of the troops that are currently in service.

“In view of the anxiety around the security and safety of our people, there has been an increasing call for states to be allowed to establish their own police forces. I am aware of the recent resolution of northern governors and traditional rulers on the issue of state police.

“However, it is pertinent to note that the issue of state police, just like the larger debate around restructuring, is a constitutional matter that requires consensus-building. Restructuring means different things to different people. But it should be noted that my aspiration to lead this country is a testimonial of my strong belief in its unity and indivisibility.

“These, however, are matters that require consultation with critical stakeholders which include the Council of State, the Legislature, the Judiciary, State Governments, Traditional Institutions, and groups like yours. I am willing to listen to all opinions to help us arrive at a definite stand that would be in the interest of the country.

“We will mobilise resources to enhance the welfare of personnel and provide the right equipment and training required for them to secure us all. We will sustain ongoing efforts of increasing the boots on the ground commensurate to our geography and population. These recruitments will be tailored to suit needs for specific cadres and expertise for each organ of the security architecture,” he said.