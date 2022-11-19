From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A traditional chief in Ibadanland, Dotun Sanusi, has mobilised 10,000 Landlord Volunteer Groups, Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), and the Agbekoya Solidarity Movement of Nigeria, in support of the realisation of the 2023 presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a solidarity rally held in support of Tinubu’s presidential bid at Ilaji Resorts in Ibadan on Saturday, the Otun-Apesinola of Ibadanland was optimistic that Tinubu would emplace a veritable system for sustainable growth and development of Nigeria.

Sanusi, the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resorts, who organised the rally, described Tinubu as the most competent among all the presidential candidates at a time like this that Nigeria needs for meaningful progress.

His words: “Now that we are operating under borrowed economy, we need somebody that has intellectual capacity. We need somebody that can see opportunities, where others don’t see. So, we need somebody that can spot opportunities where there is no opportunity and advance our cause to save the future of our children.

“The vision to advance the cause of economic prosperity and save the future of the younger generation requires us to carry these people (the Landlord Volunteer Groups, OPC, and Agbekoya) along from the grassroots. We want good governance and you have to carry them all along from the beginning. The one that has the intellectual capacity to advance the cause of Nigeria and take it into the next level, to be a giant in terms of economy in the whole of Africa, is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

Sanusi also enjoined people, especially Christians not to lose hope in Tinubu because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket for the APC presidential candidate and his running mate, saying religious sentiments should be discarded. Good governance, he said, is not about being a Christian or Muslim.

The Governor-General, Agbekoya Solidarity Movement of Nigeria, Bankole Olayiwola, said: “We want all Yorubas, Hausas, Igbos, Fulanis, Tivs or Tapa, who are Nigerians to support Tinubu to become president of Nigeria. We pray that God grant our prayers and make him the next President of Nigeria.”

The Governor, OPC, Frederick Fasheun faction, Ademola Onaolapo, stated: “We urge all to believe in Tinubu and give him all the necessary support to become Nigeria’s president come 2023. We are sure that Tinubu’s presidency will bring economic growth and development. We pray that Yorubaland, Hausaland and Igboland will continue to blossom.”

The President, Landlords and Landladies Volunteer Group of Nigeria (LLVGN), Saka Adediran, said: “We are sure he will win. We urge Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo to support Tinubu for economic prosperity.”