From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) has called on Nigerians to choose between Orji Uzor Kalu, Peter Obi and other presidential candidates of Igbo extraction to succeed President Buhari come 2023 and lead the country out of its various challenges.

IDA, a non-partisan pressure group, in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) insisted that a president of Igbo extraction is what Nigeria need to be pulled out of the economy, security and other challenges including that of unity in the country.

According to the group which appealed to political parties in the country to zone their presidential ticket to South East, the geopolitical zone has candidates with the needed capacity and experience to lead and make Nigeria better for all.

This was stated by the Deputy President of the Assembly, Chief Kenneth Okeugo in an interview with Daily Sun. He said, “We have men like Orji Uzor Kalu in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the likes of Peter Obi in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a lot of other candidates in the person of Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Rochas Okorocha, Ken Nnamani and others that have so far declared their interest”.

Okeugo argued that if Nigerians are curious about the development of the country and turning around the economy and other challenges in the country Igbo president is the man for the job. He said, “if we are talking about uniting the country, our people will do better because we are everywhere, we have 12 to 14 million of our people living in the north the same thing in the Yoruba land and all over Nigeria”.

“If there anybody that can bring the best out of Nigeria today, our people have what it takes and we have been going around meeting leaders and who is who in the north trying to convince them to give our people the chance,” Okeugo said while noting that the consultation was aimed at having every group settled for a president of Igbo extraction. “Because we know that nobody will lead Nigeria without the by-in of other groups”.

He maintained that the various challenges in the country call for a presidential candidate with the needed foresight and capacity. “Apart from the capacity to unite the country and solve our economic problems, the candidate has to be a Pan-Nigerian, a man that goes to Owerri and speaks and Owerri people will listen and go to Sokoto and Sokoto will hear and will listen and to in Bayelsa and other parts of the country.”

The Deputy President further stated that his Assembly was engaging more in the north because the region is seen as their second home. He said, “our strength is more in the north than in the southwest and other parts, Igbos have been friends of the north irrespective of whatever happens, there several alliances between the Igbos and the north, talk of the Shehu Shagari and Alex Ekwueme as well as a lot of other alliances.”

He added saying, “we have always worked together with the north, and remember every single presidential candidate from the north has always taken Igbos first before trying others, so, we believe that the north will help us and for us that have spent years in the north believe that the north is our palace and they will listen and stand with us.”

Speaking on the event when political parties fail to fill in Igbo candidates for the 2023 presidential election, Okeugo explained that his group will unanimous in taking a decision as he assured that they would jeopardize the unity of the country.

He said, “if at the end of the day the political parties did not give the presidency to somebody from the southeast, we will listen to the decision of the Ohanaeze, we will not take any unliteral decision, we will take a collective decision, but we believe that the political parties will do the needful and give our people the chance this time around.”