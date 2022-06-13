From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the idea of fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket by some political parties as a slap on Christendom in Nigeria.

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, “shook the table” recently when he was reported to have said that there was nothing wrong with the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket considering the fact that APC has a Muslim presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

It, however, advised those championing the campaign to have a rethink, drop the idea and do the right thing in order to increase the chances of their political party in the forthcoming general elections.

National Chairman, Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere, who addressed a press conference on the matter in Abuja, on Monday, said the youth arms of CAN have positioned themselves to use every legal means to frustrate the effort and ensure the idea never materialize.

“The call for a Muslim-Muslim ticket by certain individuals is callous, deceptive and a true definition of bigotry. It’s a slap on the entire Christendom in Nigeria, and also a deliberate ploy to destabilise the nation,” he said.

“Any political party that fields same religion candidates, Muslim-Muslim or Christian/Christian ticket should know that it will be rejected and the result will reflect on the ballot. Are you telling Nigerians that there is no competent northern Christian that can be in a position of trust?

“Does it imply that northern Christians are not regarded as northerners? If we claim that we are together and the north is united as the northerners make us believe, then they should have no reason to reject northerners because he or she is a Christian. There is no other time better than for northern brothers to prove to us that they are one.

“In the spiritual of ethno-religious balancing and to foster integration and national unity amongst all tribes and religion, Nigeria needs oneness and togetherness,” he said.

Meanwhile, CAN President, Dr Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, had on Sunday, during the Democracy Day Service at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, restated his position that a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket won’t fly in next year’s presidential election.

He warned against the idea of presenting same religion candidates by any political party for the presidential election, describing it as part of failure and chaos in Nigeria.

President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, who represented the CAN President advised any political party that wishes to produce the next president of Nigeria not to undermine the strength of the Christian community in Nigeria.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .