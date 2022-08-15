By Chinelo Obogo

The House of Representatives ambition of Uche Okonkwo of the Labour Party yesterday received a boost as women from Idemili North/South Federal Constituency pledged their support for the National Assembly hopeful.

The Idemili women declared their support for Okonkwo during the August meeting held in Anambra weekend.

“Where ever we stand, the women will stand and ee want Uche Okonkwo to represent us in Abuja. We won’t sell our right to other people, from now onward, we will always embark on things that will benefit us and our unborn children.

At the meeting, the women were educated on the present situation accross the nation and the need to support and vote for credible leaders like the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, R

Peter Obi

The meeting also gave opportunity for Idemili women to be enlightened more on the symbol in which the Labour Party is known which the leader of the women described as the pictorial image of both fathers, mother and children.

It was however, made clearer that the symbol depicts ‘Ezinulo’, and that such knowledge would help to ensure that no one deceives them as regards the party they vote for during election.