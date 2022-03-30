From Christy Anyanwu, Lagos

Female aspirants jostling for House of Representatives ticket on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform has increased with the decision of Lagos Based Lawyer, Barrister Ifeyinwa Morah as she forges ahead to pick nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

Speaking recently in a forum, she promised to offer the people of Oyi/Ayamelum constituencies in Anambra State a special kind of representation in the National Assembly that would impact their lives positively if voted for.

Mrs Morah, a PDP chieftain, who made the declaration when she was escorted by the Omambalaã chapter of Nzükõ Umu-Ada Igbo International, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that caters for women and children in rural communities worldwide, to purchase her Nomination and Expression of Interest forms at the PDP National Headquarters in Abuja, told The Sun that she would fight to deliver a brand new constitution and equitable sharing of economic powers among states for economic growth and diversification.

Among those in her entourage to get the forms were members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), who charged her to also sustain her gender rights fight.

FIDA, the NBA and Nzükõ Umu-Ada Igbo International members urged her not to bother about the hurdles she might encounter in the “process of liberating the people because they will be involved in this her election, and will muster everything required to emerge victorious, especially in the electioneering and financially,” as they believe in her ability and precedent to bringing fresh air to legislation in Nigeria.

The group made up of seasoned and qualified professional Igbo women and daughters from Anambra State all over the world, delegated their members at Omambalaã chapter to purchase the forms for her, also presented her with Fidelity Bank and Zenith Bank cheques of N1,000,000 and N500,000 respectively, vowed to unite and support her cause.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun Mrs Morah, who is also a big player in the Oil, Gas and Forex industry, stated: ‘I must dare to be different because only those who dare have the chances of winning. I want to go to the National Assembly to give my people back home, a good representation and leadership. I will be heavily involved in canvassing for Women & Youths – especially gender rights.’

