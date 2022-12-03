From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Association of Igbo community in Ebira land has said it has not endorsed any senatorial candidate from any political party or any other candidate of any other party whatsoever ahead of the 2023 general election.

In a press statement made available to reporters in Lokoja and signed by the public relations officer of the association, Sunday Ngene, it said anyone claiming that the association has endorsed any candidate is an interloper as such person is not a registered member of the association

The statement reads:

“The attention of the association of Igbo Community in Ebiraland has been drawn to a news item aired by Jatto FM Radio Station on Friday, 2nd December 2022.

‘The news item which claimed that the Igbo community has endorsed a particular senatorial candidate for the forthcoming 2023 general election was allegedly credited to one, Chukwudi Orah and Augustine Azoro, who falsely claimed to be president and spokesperson of the community, respectively.

“We wish the general public to disregard the unfounded/misleading information, as not emanating from the Association of Igbo Community, as the alleged sponsors are non-registered members of Igbo community and cannot in any way take decisions or speak for the community.

“We wish to make it clear that the Association of Igbo Community in Ebiraland is a registered socio-cultural organisation, which leadership is under Chief Joseph Anikwe, the Gburu-Gburu Ndigbo.

“We, therefore, advise members of the public not to be misled by anybody or group of individuals who are out to use the name of the Community to engage in illegal transactions, cheat or defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“Much as the association recognises the right of any individual Igbo or group to associate or endorse any candidate or political party of their choice, we use this medium to make it categorically clear that the Association of Igbo Community has not declared support or endorsed any candidate or party with respect to the forthcoming general elections.

“We, therefore, urge the general public to disregard the radio information in its entirety

and caution the public to beware of impersonators,” the statement added.