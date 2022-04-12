From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Igbo Delegates Assembly, a non-partisan pressure group, in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has again appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties, to give the South East geopolitical zone the opportunity of producing the next Nigerian President.

The Delegate Assembly comprise the executive members, Ndi Eze Igbo in the 19 northern states and FCT Abuja, Northern (Hausa/Fulani) leaders in the South East as well as critical and eminent Igbo stakeholders in the north.

In a communique issued at the end of its meeting recently in Abuja, the delegates unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Ndigbo in 19 northern states.

The communique signed by Chief Chikezie Nwogu, President General, Auston Ofokansi Ifedinezi

Secretary-General, HRH Eze Pampas Nwahiwu, President, Ndieze Igbo in the north, and HRH Igwe Boniface Ibekwe President, Eze Igbo in Diaspora, emphasized the need to uphold the unity and oneness in the country

Arguing that a united Nigeria will guarantee a stronger Africa, the group also appreciated the special role of Eze Igbo, FCT, Abuja, HRH, Eze Dr Uche Egenti, for his immense and relentless commitment/determination towards the smooth growth and progress of Ndigbo in FCT, Northern Nigeria and in Diaspora.

‘We reinstated that Ndigbo believes and need one united and indivisible Nigeria where equity, justice, peace, love and fairness reign supreme. We also reinstate our sincere appeal to Nigerians of all ethnicities, geopolitical zones, the religious, traditional institutions, all the political parties in Nigeria to zone presidency of Nigeria, come 2023, to South East geopolitical zone for the interest of peace, love, equity, justice and rapid progress of Nigeria,’ the Assembly noted in the communique.

The Assembly also appealed to all government leadership strata in Nigeria to emulate the peaceful, brotherly love, understanding and synergy that the leadership of Ndigbo in the north and the leadership of northerners in the South East enjoy today.

‘We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act Amendment into law. We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do the needful by improving on the perfect application of BVAS and other necessary areas to avoid the lapses encountered in previous elections.

‘Both the leadership of Ndigbo in the north and the leadership of northerners in the South East unanimously agreed to work together to uphold the unity and sanctity of Nigeria at all times and all places.

‘We urge every Igbo who has attained the age of 18 years and above to ensure and prove that they are very proud Igbo, to register and secure their PVC, no matter where they are domiciled in Nigeria,’ they appealed.

The Assembly also encouraged the Igbo political class who are eminently qualified to take a shot at the presidency, and consult widely to carry every geopolitical zone and ethnic nationalities along when packaging policies and manifestos.