From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Enugu-Ezike, the council headquarters of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area in Enugu State shut down on Saturday as stakeholders and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) In the area held a “million-man march” for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the PDP candidate for governor Dr Peter Mbah, with an assurance to mobilise 100 per cent votes for the duo during the general elections.

The large crowd which gathered at the pavilion of the local government headquarters in Ogrute marched through the major roads leading to Nsukka, Ette and Obollo Afor. Though it was an Eke market day, many of the excited supporters shunned the Eke Ozzi market to participate in the rally.

Speaking after the solidarity march, the chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Prince Ejike Itodo, said the solidarity march was a show of strength of the party in the council area in its avowed determination to record 100 per cent votes for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is going to the Senate of Enugu North Zone and Peter Mbah who by the grace of God will be the next governor of Enugu State.

While announcing permission for Hon. Simon Atigwe, Member Representing Udenu/Igbo-Eze North Federal Constituency who was unavoidably absent owing to flight delay from Abuja, he said the votes of the entire people of Igbo-Eze North belong to the PDP as they will vote across the board for all the PDP candidates in Enugu State.

He said that the people at the grassroots know they belong to the PDP and will make a statement with their voters’ cards during the election away from the euphoria of social media noise.

PDP Chairman, Igbo-Eze North, Chief Alex Urama said the entire 20 wards in Igbo-Eze North belong to the PDP and they will vote 20 over 20 overwhelmingly for the party and its candidates during the general elections.

He said it was a thing of joy to record an unprecedented crowd of supporters of the party and expressed optimism that the tempo will be maintained even after the elections to prove to other parties that they are not on the ground in the area.

Special Adviser to the Governor, Hon Kentus Ezeh said the unprecedented crowd that participated in the solidarity march clearly demonstrated the fact that no other party can beat PDP in Igbo-Eze North.

He said Igbo-Eze North and Enugu State in general stands for the PDP and will speak accordingly during the elections.

Candidate of the party for Enugu State House of Assembly Igbo-Eze North Constituency 1, Hon. Ngozi Ezeja thanked those who have kept faith in God and in the party over the years. She said that all their toils would never be in vain as their efforts would be crowned with success.

The Candidate for Igbo-Eze North 2 Constituency, Hon. Clifford Obe appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for creating an enabling ground for the people to congregate freely.

He solicited total commitment from all and sundry towards making the anticipated victory a reality during the polls.

Zonal Chairman of PDP Nze Mike Onyeze said the people of Igbo –Eze North will show appreciation to Governor Ugwuanyi for his sterling performance in office and love for the people of Igbo-Eze North by voting for the PDP during the elections.

He pointed out the recent appointment of a son of Igbo-Eze North as the Vice Chancellor of the State University of Medical Sciences (SUMAS) as an example of the governor’s benevolence to the people.

Another stakeholder, Hon. Onyekachi Ogwuche said the mammoth crowd has shown where the people are going in 2023 noting that other parties were yet to find their feet in the area at this point in history.