From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

An Igbo leader and president-general of the Association of Igbo community in the central axis of kogi State, Chief Joseph Anikwe has called on Nigerians to put aside party politics, sectional and other primordial considerations and give their support to the presidential ambition of the former governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi, in order for Nigens to get it right.

This call was made during the week in Lokoja in a statement made available to Journalists.

The Igbo leader who said that aside from the fact that the South-East zone where Mr Peter Obi hails from deserves the position of the president of the Country this time around, said available records have shown that Mr Peter Obi’s ambition is borne out of genuine desire and interest in the younger generation of Nigerians and those yet unborn.

Chief Anikwe said that as a detribalized Nigenans who is not known to engage in Politics of bitterness and acrimony, but politics of accommodation, Mr. Peter Obi’s presidency will usher in the much needed peace and unity of the country.

Speaking further, the Igbo leader said that if given the chance, Mr. Peter Obi’s presidency will be that of a leader who is ready to serve the people, adding that Mr. Peter Obi parades unequal record in human and resource management.

While noting the bad state of Nigerian economy, the Igbo leader stated that Mr. Peter Obi’s presidency will turn the economy of the country around for better as done while he served as governor of Anambra state.

He also assured that if given the chance to rule the country, the former vice presidential candidate of the PDP during the 2019 general election will restore security, revamp the education sector and revive the health sector, adding that under him local and foreign investments will thrive in the country.

He then urged patriotic Nigerians who are keen on seeing a transformed Nigeria to mobilize support for Mr. Peter Obi’s presidency.