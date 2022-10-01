From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Igbos are not ready to play tribal or ethnic politics in the 2023 presidential election.

The party also has apologized to the stakeholders who feel aggrieved in one way or the other in Anambra State in the past.

The Anambra State chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, while apologizing to the party stakeholders at the party’s secretariat in Awka, Anambra State during a press conference said the party was ready and fully prepared to deliver its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Ejidike flanked by all the state executive members present said: “I apologize to some of our stakeholders, who had laboured before now to hold the party in the past.”

He said he visited virtually all of them personally and collectively to apologize to those who felt they were treated badly.

He continued “to err is human and to forgive, divine. I visited them personally and collectively to apologize if I offended them in any way for us to unite the more to win our elections”.

“A house divided against itself can not stand the onslaught from outside.

On the impact of the APC government in Southeast, Ejidike, said it was awesome while mentioning a few of them like the second Niger Bridge, the Enugu -Porthacourt and Onitsha Enugu expressway ways.

“You can’t compare the achievements of APC to that of PDP who stayed for 16 years without anything to show for it, especially, in the Southeast, adding that it was not yet time to count our blessings.

“Ndigbo should praise the landmark achievements of APC in the Southeast and therefore, should endeavour to return the party to power in 2023

“We should avoid tribal and ethnic politics. Ndigbo should work hard in 2023 to be counted in national politics. And today, APC as a party in Anambra is more stable, coherent and not leaving any stone unturned in making sure our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins in 2023″Ejidike said

He said the security situation in Anambra State has kept many people away from the State before now, adding that having survived that era, glory should go to God.

The party, congratulated Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, describing them as a round peg in a round hole, adding that their antecedents had kept them as leaders in the presidential race in 2023.

Again, the party hailed Senator Andy Uba, who according to them, had remained a solid rock for APC in Anambra State with Governor Hope Uzodinma, the leader of the party in the South East, adding that the party remained indebted to them

The APC leader also commended Mama APC in the state and the coordinator of the presidential committee in Anambra, Senator Margery Okadigbo and Hon Chidi Duru in the presidential committees

“APC has had its internal crisis like any other party in the country, but the story is now different because we have become united and ready to excel in Anambra State.

“Some committees have been set up to achieve the return of the party in 2023 and we’re good to go” the chairman stated.