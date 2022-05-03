From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo Central Senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the National Assembly elections, Hon Sylvanus Igbogbo, has said that he has what it takes to give quality representation to the people of Edo Central if giving the party’s ticket at the forthcoming NASS elections.

He stated this during his official declaration in Igueben, the headquarters of the local government.

Hon Igbogbo said what it takes to change the narratives in Edo Central Senatorial district if given the ticket of the party, is an impactful legislations that will have direct bearing on them.

Igbogbo advised voters to shun money bags and politicians with sugar coated tongues, stressing, that the good people of Esan land have suffered enough marginalization in terms of federal government presence.

He added that it is time to give ticket to credible and competent candidate that has what it requires to attract federal government projects to Esan.

“On behalf of my campaign team, I want to thank my leaders, political associates, supporters and friends for giving me this opportunity to stand before you all.

“This is not a speech making day, I’m here to officially inform us of my ambition and interest to represent the good people of Edo Central Senatorial district under our great party, the All Progressives Congress APC at the forthcoming NASS elections.”

“You will agree with me that nobody from Igueben constituency have gone beyond the State Assembly.

“We have five local governments areas in Edo Central, and four out of five have had taste of the federal seat.

“So, I feel it is time for Igueben person to be given the chance.

“As an APC person, I feel I am the most qualified person to fly our party’s ticket. I know I have what it takes to defeat my opponents in other political parties.

“So I have come to seek your prayers and support as delegates”, he said.