From Gyang Bere, Jos

A lawmaker representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dachung Musa Bagos, has said he will collaborate with his colleagues at the National Assembly and ensure government presence in Jos East through development projects.

Bagos disclosed this yesterday when the Shere Traditional Council conferred on him a chieftaincy title ‘The Talban Shere’, meaning ‘one who brings succour to the people’, held at Shere in Jos East Local Government Area of the Plateau State.

The federal lawmaker lamented that Jos East is one of the Local Government Areas in the state lagging behind in terms of development, saying that there is a need for a joint effort to salvage the situation.

‘I feel highly elated with the chieftaincy title but, at the same time, it is an additional sense of responsibility for me to give back to the society,’ Bagos said.

‘Jos East is a local government that has been neglected for a very long time and does not have a Federal Government presence; there is a challenge with the road network, water is a challenge and electricity is another challenge that the Council Area is facing.’

Bagos said he is making efforts to ensure that federal institutions are sited in the area to attract development.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He noted that there has been a mutual relationship between the Berom and the Afizere and said the current relationship would be strengthened for greater local collaboration.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The District Head of Shere, His Royal Highness, Ada John Haruna, who performed the ceremony, described Bagos as a worthy representative who has been tested and trusted.

‘We are pleased to confer this chieftaincy title, ‘Talban Shere’ on Dachung Musa Bagos because of the quality representation that he has given the people. He has provided succour to the people when we needed it most,’ Haruna said.

‘I assure you that Bagos is a reliable person that the Shere Traditional Council can depend on for the advancement of growth and development of the people.’

Haruna wished Bagos well in his future endeavours and assured him of the support of the Traditional Council.