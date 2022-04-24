From Gyang Bere, Jos

House of Representatives aspirant for Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State Hon Ibrahim Musa Ashoms said he will bring on board quality representation that will attract government presence to his constituency.

He noted that lobbying mechanism for the Constituency ought to be step up to provide employment, youths and women empowerment through skills acquisition to address systemic poverty ravaging the people.

Hon Ashoms disclosed this on Sunday while addressing selective members of the Constituency at his residence in Jos, Plateau State.

“Generally, we know that legislators have limited duties but in this climes, the expectations are usually very high. There is lack of employment, poverty and you have to be a lobbyist to be able to bring these things to the table.

“Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency lacks employment but I will not promise that I will end unemployment, but we will lobby in the interest of the Constituency, we will bring federal presence to the Constituency.”

Hon Ashoms who was the Specialist Assistant to Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang said he didn’t joint the contest out of bitterness but to improved the lots of the people.

“I just want to appeal that our voice have been heard here at home should be magnified at the National Assembly so that Plateau will have robust representation.

“I have been doing it unofficially, I have had alot of engagement at the community level and I wasn’t doing that to be rewarded with this seat but political calculation favour us because I have been loyal to the people and to the political party, the PDP and we should be rewarded to encourage others who have been loyal too”.

The former Leader of Jos East Legislative Arm acknowledged that the constituency have had robust representation previously from Jos East and begged delegates to give him opportunity to contribute his quota to the people.

“I am throwing my heart in the ring not because I want to fight anybody or i am better than everybody but because I have something special to offer. I have my people at heart and I want to be their voice,” he stated.