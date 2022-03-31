From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

A gubernatorial aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has pledged to create a foreign scholarship scheme for Gombe youths if elected governor of the state in 2023.

Gwamna, who made the pledge while addressing youths groups in Akko Local Government Area, assured that the proposed scheme will be for deserving indigenes across the state.

According to a press statement that was issued by Ibrahim Sani Shawai, a Media Aide to Dr Gwamna, candidates who qualified under the scheme would be given due attention and the opportunity to harness their potential in life through education.

He explained that the effort which had been ongoing through his JIG foundation would be expanded as part of the human capital development agenda of his administration.

He stated that as an economist and professional, he knows how powerful education is to the realisation of dreams and potentials in life, hence, youths in the state would continue to enjoy scholarships within and outside the country.

Gwamna also expressed concern about the long time effect of not educating the youths, hence he urges stakeholders in the state to assist in plucking the potential of the youths through educational empowerment.