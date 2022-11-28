From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former Senate Leader and the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, on Monday, promised to deliver 85 per cent of votes in the state to the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima on February 25, 2023, for their electoral victory.

He made the promise at the official kickoff of the 2023 campaign of the APC with the unveiling of candidates as well as a zonal rally held in Oyo town on Monday.

Folarin stated that he would work with other critical stakeholders in the state with a view to delivering 85 per cent of the votes in the state to Tinubu.

He also gave reasons he has put himself forward to serve the people of the state, saying many things need to be corrected in order to put the state on an irreversible path of sustainable growth and development.

Folarin blamed Governor Seyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the decline in the standard of education in the state.

“Barely two years after the inauguration of the present administration in Oyo State, I was inundated with calls from critical stakeholders across all walks of life on the pertinent need to rescue our dear State from the claws of the most visionless government in the history of the Pacesetter State with a view to moving the State Forward for Growth and Development.

“For more than three years, all areas of governance in Oyo State have largely been kissing the canvass. From all indices, it is apparent our people, instead of enjoying dividends of democracy, are suffering from a government where institutional rigidity, exclusiveness, pervasive insecurity, policy summersaults, monumental debt and inoperable economic ideas reign supreme. Despite being blessed by providence with surplus human and capital resources, our people are made to live under severe hardship and excruciating frustration as a result of receding opportunities.

“Under Governor Seyi Makinde-led PDP administration, Oyo State ranked 33rd in external examinations and recently, 50 secondary schools were blacklisted and delisted by WAEC. The sad developments are unprecedented in the history of Oyo State.

“The most worrisome aspect of PDP government in Oyo State is the continuous leadership failure characterised by maladministration at all levels as a result of incompetence, state-sponsored insecurity, crippling of local government administration, the poor state of infrastructure, consultancy policy in tertiary institutions, growing debt profile, dereliction of duties and among others.

“According to Booker Washington, ‘The ear of the leader must ring with the voices of the people.’ Hence, my decision to offer myself to serve the good people of Oyo State as Governor from May 29, 2023. With my robust administrative experience, unimpeded courage and strength of conviction, I am poised to invest in policies that will drive economic development, provide a sea of opportunities for the teeming populace, and improve healthcare, agriculture, education and infrastructure, so that our state can be an investment hub and a preferred destination for industrialists. All these will be clothed in human face by our administration, which will be people-driven.”