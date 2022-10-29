From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A former aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, Abdulrahman Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, has expressed optimism that he would defeat Senator Ibrahim Kabiru Gaya in the 2023 general elections and terminate his career in the Senate.

Kawu, a senatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party for Kano South and one-time Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives is contesting against the former governor and APC candidate for the position.

Speaking to media at a dialogue series organised by the members of the Correspondents of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kano State, Saturday, Kawu stated that he is the better of the two candidates. while adding that incumbency is inconsequential in Kano politics .

According to him, In 1983. the highly-rated Governor Abubakar Rimi was defeated by Sabo Barkin Zuwo, adding that a similar upset occurred when Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was woefully defeated by little-known Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau in 2003.

Kawu recalled that going by the first results of the 2019 gubernatorial polls in the state, the candidate of the NNPP, Abba Kabiru Yusuf was ahead of Governor Ganduje by over 26000 votes despite Ganduje incumbency advantages.

For me and my party in Kano State, we know ourselves. As far as Kawu Sumaila, Abba Yusuf our gubernatorial candidate and our Grand Commander, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, are concerned, Kabiru Gaya and his APC are inconsequential. It has never crossed our minds that they represent a challenge in the forthcoming elections,” he stated.

Kawu insisted that an unprecedented revolution is currently sweeping across Kano South senatorial district, saying the people of the district were fed up with the quality of representation offered by Senator Kabiru Gaya and the APC administration in general.

He stated if elected he would be alongside senators of like mind, he would strive to achieve social justice for all Nigerians, adding a bulk of the problems are directly related to social injustice.

He said he would listen to the people of the South East and their cry of marginalisation as well as listen to the Fulani who are equally excluded from the distribution of opportunities in Nigeria, regardless of tribe and religion.