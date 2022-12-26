From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Accord candidate for Oyo South senatorial district for the 2023 general elections, Kolapo Kola-Daisi, has promised to ensure that all parts of the district reap the benefits of democracy when he becomes a member of the upper legislative arm of the National Assembly in Abuja next year.

He made the promise on Monday during an interview with journalists shortly after he was installed as Otun Bobajiroro of Ido Town by the Onido of Ido, Oba Gbolagade Muritala Babalola in Ibadan as part of activities to commemorate his 74th birthday. The honoree’s wife, Abisola, who is the first daughter of a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, was also installed as Yeye Otun Bobajiroro of Ido Town.

The honoree, who is a son of a billionaire businessman and Bashorun of Ibadanland, Chief Kola Daisi, stated that he would leverage his connections in the private sector, both locally and internationally, to ensure industrial development and creation of jobs in the nine local government areas of the district, which has nine councils in Ibadan and three councils in Ibarapa.

Kola-Daisi described the new chieftaincy title, which is one of the three that he has been conferred with within the past 10 months, as a great honour and privilege, for him to do more for society. He also appealed to the good people of the state to vote all candidates of Accord into power during the next year’s general elections

His words: “I am very happy to have been installed as the Otun Bobajiroro of Ido Town. It is an honour and a privilege. The people of this town will see the benefit of democracy by the special grace of Almighty Allah. I will use the opportunity I have to showcase the town with my connections in the private sector, both at home and abroad.

“The title now will push the responsibility in me to make sure people come to this town and further development it. We want to bring industries to this town and we want to create jobs. We want to make sure they have everything that they need. We will make sure we bring people who can invest in this town, especially in agriculture and many others, so that the lives of our people can be better.”

The Onido of Ido, Oba Babalola, said the chieftaincy title was befitting of Kola-Daisi’s intentions for community development and true empowerment of the people.

“I have listened to you clearly, and our people too have heard your plans. I must say I am impressed by your intentions and plans to implement them. May your intentions for Ido and Oyo South align with Allah’s will and may them be granted,” the monarch said.