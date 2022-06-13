From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has promised to initiate good economic policies, tackle insecurity and provide quality education if elected president in 2023.

Kwankwaso, former Nigeria’s Defence Minister and two times Kano State governor, who made the pledge during a meeting with NNPP stakeholders in Calabar on Monday, said his party is all out to ensure Nigeria’s unity.

He said despite the fact that the party is four months old, it has been able to set up a political structure in all the local government areas in the country.

He said with him at the Presidential Villa, the issue of insecurity which has bedevilled the nation in recent times would be an issue of the past.

He assured Nigerians of providing quality education, and better economic policies that would help in turning around the nation’s fortunes, calling on Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to join hands in electing him as president of the country.

“I shall tackle insecurity, Provide quality and good education and better economic policies that can lift the nation to a higher pedestal,” Kwankawso stated.

He commended members of the party for remaining steadfast in their support for the NNPP, saying that a new Nigeria is possible.

He also commended the delegates for sacrificing their time and resources to come for the party convention without expecting gratification.

He said he did not need to spend millions of dollars on delegates because they believe in the Kwankwasiya movement and what it stands for.

In his earlier remarks, Cross River State NPP chairman, Tony Odey, said that with Kwankawso on the Presidential saddle, the insecurity problem troubling the country would have been an issue of the past, calling on all hands to be on deck to ensure the emergence of Kwankawso on the seat of the president.

“A better Nigeria is possible with Kwankawso. Despite the dollarisation of Nigeria politics, we have gotten a developer in the person of Rabiu Kwankawso and he has come with the encouragement that we deserve.

“Nigeria desire a change and the only man who can cause that change to happen is Kwankawso.

“He fought insecurity when he ruled as Kano State governor without shading blood. I think if we give him the opportunity he can do the same as Nigeria’s president,” Odey maintained.

Several dignitaries including the former Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Sen John James Akpan Udoedeghe, accompanied the NNPP presidential flag bearer.

