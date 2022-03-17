From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, said he will not prematurely resign from office as he intends to end his tenure gloriously by May 2023.

Malami, who was a keynote speaker at a conference organised by the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), used the occasion to debunked media reports that he had resigned from office.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

While urging journalists to refrain from publishing fake news, the AGF also called for the prosecution of journalists used by mischievous politicians.

‘It is high time that we enhance media literacy for Nigerians to appreciate fact-checking and verification of information,’ Malami stated.

‘Many who relied on some unprofessional information disseminators will be taken aback that the Malami that was claimed to have resigned as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was still seen in office discharging his functions including attending the Federal Executive Council meeting yesterday, granting interviews to journalists and still today declaring this conference open as the Attorney General of the Federation.

‘There is naturally an end to everything. My tenure in office has not yet ended. I pray for a glorious end.

‘I call on journalists to refrain from fake news, defamation, sedition, hate speech, blasphemy, and incitements of inflammatory statements in their reportage that could jeopardise our corporate existence as a nation and hamper the peace we have been enjoying.’

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The AGF commended NAJUC for organising the conference, saying it was a ‘clear indication of working towards making a positive impression and impact in the democratic process and nation-building”.

The AGF expressed appreciation to judiciary reporters, stressing their reports culminate into the positive portrayals of the landslide and laudable accomplishments of the Federal Ministry of Justice, the justice sector in general and by extension the Federal Government.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘With the 2023 General Election approaching, I hope this conference will address the practice where journalists would be conscripted by agents of destruction to spread false information about personalities and issues. “Unprofessional media practitioners have been reporting untrue and fabricated information against public officeholders.

‘Many public officers have been victims of malicious media reports, mischievous and deliberate distortion of facts.

‘No doubt, the media is important in shaping public opinion, but hate speech and fake news challenge our cherished and collective culture of peaceful and harmonious co-existence as a people.

‘You are journalists in the Nigerian Justice Sector because Nigeria exists as an entity. We cannot afford to spill the beans on account of the mischievous actions and inactions of some who claim to be journalists.

‘There have to be consequences for the conduct of the journalists that offer themselves to conscription by agents of destruction that make it their stock in trade to spread fake information about personalities and issues,’ the AGF said.

Justice Nkeonye Maha represented the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

Barr Ajibolu Afolabi, Principal Studies Fellow National Judicial Institute Abuja presented a paper on “Stemming the Tide of Conflicting Judgments in Nigeria’s Judicial System”, while Barr Abdul Yusuf, Senior Studies Fellow, National Judicial Institute delivered a lecture on “Enforcement of Court Judgment Debts, the Obstacles, the Remedies”.

Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, Ahmed Gambo Saleh, Esq, the Executive Secretary National Judicial Council, commended members of NAJUC for being objective and factual in reporting the Judiciary and the courts.

Earlier, NAJUC Chairman, Kayode Lawal said the conference was part of a concerted effort to train, retrain and build the capacity of judiciary correspondents to enhance their reportage.