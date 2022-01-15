From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he will overcome all the challenges rising against his 2023 presidential ambition.

He gave the assurance on Saturday in a brief chat with journalists shortly after he paid a condolence visit to a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, at his Bodija, Ibadan residence over the death of three prominent persons in the state.

Tinubu had some days ago informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his aspiration to contest the 2023 presidential poll, adding that he would still make further consultations

Asked if he foresees challenges ahead of his presidential ambition, Tinubu responded: “Life is a challenge by itself. You must be ready to confront challenges and overcome those challenges. That is it. I am sure I will face challenges and I am confident I will overcome them.”

He also stated that he has unlimited capacities to overcome the challenges

He had earlier a condolence visit to Governor Seyi Makinde, to condole with him on the demise of two prominent monarchs in the state and a former governor of the state.

The state had lost the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, in December 2021, as well as Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, and former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala in January 2022.

Tinubu began the condolence visit in the Ogbomoso axis of the state when he visited the late Soun’s family before he proceeded to Alao-Akala’s family. From there, he proceeded to Ibadan, where he was received by Governor Makinde at the Government House. He also moved from there to the late Olubadan palace at Popoyemoja, Ibadan, before he ended the visit at Ladoja’s House at about 7 pm.