From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, has expressed a strong commitment towards improving the welfare of security personnel in Plateau to enable them to respond swiftly to security challenges if given the mandate to lead the state in 2023.

He noted that equipping security personnel in the state with requisite security intelligence and boosting their morale with welfare packages will enable them to demonstrate more commitment towards tackling emerging security threats in rural communities.

Mutfwang made the commitment while speaking at the closing ceremony of the training of the newly recruited men and officers of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), held in Jos, Plateau State.

He noted that there is a strong connection between the welfare and productivity of security personnel across the globe, adding that giving priority to the welfare of security personnel will boost their morale for greater response to the security of lives and properties.

Barr Mutfwang applauded the officers and men of the Vigilante Group for their immense contributions to national security and promised to work closely with them to secure the land and people of Plateau State, when elected Governor in 2023.

He congratulated the newly recruited personnel and urged them to discharge their duties with dedication, self-commitment and be patriotic to Plateau and Nigeria.

The State Commander of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Plateau State, Mildred D. Shepsuk, expressed the gratitude of the organisation to the governorship candidate for attending in person and supporting them.

He noted that the newly recruited personnel were drilled thoroughly to respond to emerging security threats in our local communities.