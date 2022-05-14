From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has promised to restructure the country if he is elected president in 2023.

Saraki who made the promise in Benin when he met with the Edo State delegates of the People’s Democratic Party to canvass for their votes ahead of the party’s primary, stated that President Buhari fought to remove him as Senate President for fighting for the integrity of the National Assembly.

“For four years I was the Senate president, nothing the presidency didn’t do to remove me as Senate President but I survive because I stood for the integrity of the National Assembly, Nigeria and what is right. I survived because I am a team player and I was on the side of the people,” Saraki stated.

He said Nigerians need a courageous and experienced person who knows the issues, what to do and what is required to fix the country for the better.

“It is important that we have a courageous leader to take important decisions, we need a strong leader that can restructure and unify the country. I am the bridge between the North and South and I will unify

the country”, he added.

The former governor of Kwara State told the delegates that 2023 is a defining moment for Nigeria and they cannot afford to just vote for anybody as President, adding that they need somebody who can rescue the country from becoming a failed country.

“2023 elections that are coming, are going to be a defining moment for this country. It is an election that we can’t afford just to put anybody. In this world, there are four types of nations, there are strong nations, weak nations, failing nations and failed nations. In 2015, we were defined as a weak nation but now we are moving towards a failing nation”, adding that he has demonstrated the experience, capacity and what it takes to fix the country as a governor, Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) as well as a Senator and Senate President.

He however promised to invest in technology, education, health, and security and improve the economy among others if elected as president.

The former senate president added that his administration would give free healthcare to Nigerians as it is done in other climes.

“In the health sector, being a doctor, I will ensure that we have free health service for everybody, 50 per cent in the first two years”, he said.

In his remark, the state chairman of the PDP, Tony Aziegbemin, said the country needs a courageous man like Saraki to address its economic and security challenges, assuring that the delegates would support his aspiration.