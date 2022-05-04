From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Chairman of Mangu Local Government Council and Gubernatorial Aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr Caleb Mutfwang, has assured that he will return Plateau State to the PDP and tackle security challenges and provide massive infrastructural development for the people.

He said the state has suffered a setback in terms of insecurity, and lack of infrastructural development in the past seven years in the hands of the clueless All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Barr. Mutfwang disclosed this on Wednesday during a visit to the Executive Committee of the PDP to declare his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election under the banner of the party in Jos, Plateau State.

“I am well known to you because I am a party man, we have fought many battles together for the preservation of this party. I have committed myself to ensuring that the PDP survive on the Plateau and by the grace of God PDP will survive.

“The future of Plateau State lies in the survival of PDP and by the grace of God PDP will remain and become stronger because Plateau shall raise again. We are committed to ensuring that the lost glory of Plateau is restored.

“I have come here to formerly intimate you of why I am in this contest, that by the grace of God i am burdened with the burden of Plateau. I have been leaving in pain for the last seven years because of the height from which Plateau has fallen from glory.

“Plateau that was a land, well respected among states in Nigeria, has become a land where people are not happy. I have come to announce that given the mandate to lead PDP into the 2023 election, the tears of the Plateau people will be wiped away.

“I have come to ask for your mandate and support to lead the onslaught against the APC because of the damage they have done to Plateau, the damage it has done to Nigeria.”

He admonished the Plateau people and Nigerians to remain united and resolute in the campaign to bring back PDP to power in 2023.

“I have come to offer myself as a leader that will not only unite the PDP but I will unite the people of Plateau State, I am desirous to see every part of Plateau in peace.”

Mutfwang expressed strong anger over the ravaging insecurity in most parts of Plateau and said the Emir of Wase had confirmed that most parts of Wase has been under the siege and said if given the mandate, he will provide leadership where every parts of the state will be secured.

“I will provide leadership that will reclaim all the boundaries of Plateau and make sure that the people leave in peace, I will make sure that all the economic potentials that are embedded in this state will be unleashed.”

Mutfwang said he has come to offer himself as a leader that will reclaim and move the state forward, saying if he is given the mandate, he will ensure that the APC is defeated squarely to winning the 2023 election convincingly.

The State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chris Hassan said the party will provide a level playing ground for all the over 20 governorship aspirants who have purchased nomination forms to contest under the umbrella.

He applauded Mutfwang for standing strong behind the party to right the wrongs during the trial moments of the party.

Hassan admonished Mutfwang’s supporters to work hard to convince the delegates to vote for their aspirants during the party primaries and assured that the PDP is the party to beat in the 2023 elections.