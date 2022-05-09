From Gyang Bere, Jos

A former Governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, said he will prioritise Nigeria’s security and the future of the country if elected president in 2023.

He admonished the delegates to think critically about the survival of Nigeria by recruiting the right persons as the party’s presidential candidate for a brighter and prosperous Nigeria.

Obi disclosed this on Monday when he addressed Plateau delegates ahead of the PDP presidential primaries at the State PDP office in Jos, Plateau State.

He insisted that if Nigeria must progress as a nation, the country must get it right in 2023 to regain its noble position in the comity of nations.

“You won’t be delegates forever, your children will suffer it if you do not chose the right leader. If they bring money, collect it but when you go to vote, first place the picture of your children at heart, not my picture neither your picture because that is the future of your children.

“They will have a better and secure future if the right person is elected the next President of Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Obi advised the delegates and indeed Nigerians never to sacrifice the future of their children for immediate gains.

He lamented that it is sad that Nigeria debt profile has risen to N49 trillion without anything to show for it.

According to him, the country cannot continue to borrow when other African countries are exporting their products to the world for profit-making.

“Every country borrows, but when you borrow for consumption is wrong. It is sad that Nigerians borrow to share.They only think of sharing formula, let’s think of production formula”.

He gave examples of Kenya, Ethiopia and Morroco that were exporting different agricultural products in large quantities.

Obi said that he was offering himself to vie for the number one job because he has capacity and has proven beyond doubt that he can lead the country out of its current travails.

He said that he served for eight years as governor of Anambra and left no debts for his successor.

Obi maintained that he handed over N75 billion to his successor in two accounts with documents attached as proofs including the bank managers to testify on the day of his handing over.

He expressed concern over how some states were owing their staff salaries, gratuities and pensions.

“To owe gratuity and pension is criminal. I didn’t owe gratuity or pension and I paid salaries three months ahead when I was leaving office.

“We should move from a nation of consumption to a nation of production

“This necessary because you can’t have revenue when everyone is leaving in poverty you need to improve the people’s standard of living for the revenue to grow.

“Again, if you solve the problem of hunger, you have solve the problem of criminality and to a large extent, insecurity,” he said.

He said that Nigeria needs to refocus and get its priorities right.

According him, 60 per cent of of the over 200 million Nigerians were youths who would very productive if encouraged.

He pointed out that small businesses that galvanize world economies were folding up in Nigeria because of insecurity.