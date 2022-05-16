From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Ahead of the presidential primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has taken his campaign to Gombe to seek support from leaders and other delegates of the party in the state.

Fondly called Kauran Bauchi, the governor who is aspiring to succeed President Buhari in 2023 under the PDP, assured the delegates, that the country is at a point where only restructuring and delegation of power can guarantee peace, unity and development which according to him is one area that his presidency would prioritize and focus on by developing policies and programs.

He explained in an interview with newsmen that the country is already going through a lot, apart from security and economic challenges and assured that the ambition of the Kaura presidency was to address such issues and place the country on a more successive role in the comity of nations.

He said: “If given the chance I will unify the country, all these spirations for self-actualization, I will respect them, but I will make them see the futility of breakages,” he said while adding that he will empower the various agitators to contribute to the development of the country rather than breaking out.

The governor promised that recruitment under his leadership will be based on justice and equity. He said: “As an individual who have served both at national, the state and local government levels and now as a governor who understands the trajectory, the challenges and problems of leadership in Nigeria I will bring my experience to bear in terms of making sure that I bring good policies.

“I will bring experience, innovation and invention to bear, I will bring inclusiveness, I will bring back hope to those who are dissolution and dejected, those that are withdrawn because of nepotism and exclusion,” the Kauran-Bauchi said as he expressed hope to be chosen by his part to fly the presidential flag after the primaries.

However, he assured that he had plans to support and work for the success of his PDP under any presidential candidate with capacity and what Nigeria needs other than him.

Speaking earlier the Gombe state chairman of the PDP Abnon Kwaskebe, assured Kaura and his team of 100 per cent support. He said: “We are behind and will work to actualize the dream of having the Kauran Bauchi presidency in 2023.

“We the PDP family in Gombe state are just waiting for you to be sworn in, because you are already a done deal,” the chairman said.