From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has proclaimed himself the party’s presidential candidate ahead of the forthcoming primaries.

He said that all other politicians currently jostling for the position lack the requisite experience and clout to match him in the quest for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

Tinubu spoke in Katsina on Monday when he met with Katsina State delegates explaining that he was there to solicit their support to fly the party’s presidential flag.

“I am already the APC presidential candidate, the others are aspirants,” Tinubu said adding that, “everybody can aspire and even run for the presidency but not everybody has the capacity to be President because most of them lack the experience.

“I have never lost an election and I am in the race to change Nigeria for the better.

“You (the delegates), are the greatest stakeholders because you will vote to determine who will fly the APC presidential flag.

“My administration will fight and combat insecurity, we will eliminate banditry and we will revertalise agriculture and electricity power for industrialisation and we will eliminate strikes in our educational institutions as it is not acceptable for our students to be in school for up to 10 years for a degree programme.”

In his welcome remarks, the Katsina APC Chairman, Sani Aliyu, said that, “Katsina APC is solidly behind you and will support you to realise your aspiration.”