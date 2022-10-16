From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

As the campaign for the 2023 general elections gets on the way, Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders to stand firm and work for the success of the party at all levels.

According to the governor who had been appointed as the zonal coordinator of Tinubu Support Organization in the northeast, the party is counting on youths and elders as well as other supporters of the party for success.

“My selection as the northeast zonal coordinator was to work with you the youths, elders, and others to ensure the success of the party, I assure you that APC will lead this country to the promised land,” he said.

The governor stated this while speaking during a thank you and solidarity visit to him by stakeholders from the Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. He said, “I am calling on you all to wake up and sensitize those at home to do needful for our state and country”.

“We all need to be more aware that APC is our saving grace, it is the best party for our country, we need to stand firm and work for the success of the party,” Governor Yahaya said while assuring that the party is committed to making things easy and ensuring the development of the country.

“We in APC are not seeking for power to arrest, witch-hunt or make life and things difficult for anyone, all we are doing is to make things easy and ensure the development of our societies,” he said.

He assured that the reconciliation mechanism of the party is still active and that they are working to address grievances within the party and have every stakeholder on board. “We are open to reconciliation and working on it because politics is all about having everyone on board,” the Governor said.

He stated that the party is ready and will tamp down those against reconciliation, “because the success of the party is for the benefit of our country and the people”.”

On his part, the Chairman of Yamaltu/Deba LGA Alhaji Shuaibu Galadima assured that voters in the LGA are ready and committed to the APC agenda.

“I assure you that APC doesn’t need to campaign in Yamaltu/Deba, our complete vote is for the party,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Yamaltu Alhaji Abubakar Ali, and the Emir of Deba, Alhaji Ahmad Usman, commended Governor Yahaya and the state government for siting the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park as well as other projects including roads and mega school in the area.