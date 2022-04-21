From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A presidential aspirant under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has declared that he joined the presidential race to rescue Nigeria from the bad governance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Anakwenze, who expressed dismay at what he described as a “precarious” situation in the country, disclosed that Nigerians in the US asked him to come home and rescue the country

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He made this known on Thursday shortly after his consultation visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Penthouse residence inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

The presidential aspirant noted that, with an avalanche of God-given natural resources, Nigeria ought to have become an export nation of technological devices such as computers, automobiles, and airplanes.

He said the lack of foresight by past Nigerian and present leaders to combine both the natural and human resources into productive ventures is responsible for the retrogressing state of the nation’s economy.

Dr Anakwenze who took a swipe at the APC led government for incurring loans to fund the 2022 budget, maintained that the PDP government under his watch if elected, would focus on youths empowerment.

“Nigeria should be the leader of all black nations if we have smart and intelligent leaders.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“We need to start investing in the youths. The youths have been destroyed and drowned. My job is to rescue the young people and put them in place to save Nigeria. The old politicians’ time is off. I will give scholarships and skill acquisition and government soft loans to drive their business.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“APC is a failed government, they are taking loans, we don’t need to take loans to service our economy, we need to become an industrial and manufacturing nation. We need to be making cars, trains, and ships, we need to be an export nation of computers. Our young generation can do that. I will empower the youth to make that happen”. He stated.

Speaking on the health sector, the PDP stalwart said every region of the country should have specialist hospitals to deal with major surgeries.

According to him, this will discourage foreign medical by Nigerians.

“I manage 4,000 health doctors in the USA. We need specialist hospitals in every region of the country that can do everything like eyes, nose, ear, brain, bone, prostate. In America, if your heart and kidney stopped working, we can replace them with another one. Prostrate should not be a deadly disease in Nigeria.

“We will bring experts from the US to train our indigenous doctors on this special treatment.

“In America, the prostate is like having catarrh, in America, Nigerians are top in education, why is it that when they come here, they failed?

“On energy, we should have 24 hours of power. We flare gas in the Niger Delta, we can convert the gas to power turbines and generate electricity.

“I’m a detribalized Nigerian. I will share power among the six geopolitical zones. Nobody will feel left out. The North is good in agriculture, I don’t have any problem working with everyone.” The PDP presidential aspirant submitted.