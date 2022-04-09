By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said that he is not afraid of presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) like former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, among others.

Bello who was responding to questions during the ongoing Second GYB Annual Seminar for Political and Crime Correspondents and Editors, on whether he is not intimidated by the presidential aspirations of other influential APC chieftains, said he is confident of emerging the flagbearer of the party.

The Kogi governor who recently declared his intention to contest for the presidency in 2023, said though Tinubu and other personalities are founding members of the APC, the foundation of a house is not enough to build the house, as there are other things to be put in place for the house to stand.

Bello maintained optimism that he is most favoured to clinch the APC ticket for the presidency.

‘To answer your question, whether I am scared of other contestants for the presidency. You mentioned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others. I will say No; I am not scared of anybody in the contest for the APC presidential ticket.

‘Tinubu and others are founding members of the APC, but the foundation is not enough. I will defeat all the other aspirants because I have all it takes to be a champion. My performance in Kogi State will speak for me,’ he said.

According to the governor, there are over 16 million Nigerians with Permanent Voter Cards already waiting to vote for him in the 2023 election.

Asked why he is always rooting for younger people, Bello said he believes that Nigeria could do more with younger persons in power.

National Coordinator of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Jonathan Zwingina, said the huge success of Governor Bello’s declaration ceremony has already ‘sent shivers down the spines of others.’

According to him, he possesses the right qualities to lead Nigeria, with uncommon humility.