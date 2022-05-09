From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Nde David Paradang has said that he would be the next governor of Plateau State under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because, according to him, governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has not performed well.

Paradang noted that Governor Lalong has failed woefully in the course of his duties as governor of Plateau State, saying that pensioners have not received their pension in the last one year or more.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The governorship hopeful said he is running to rebuild the vision of Plateau State that has been brought down so low by the present administration.

Fielding questions on his gubernatorial aspiration, the ex-Immigration officer said if elected he will restore the pride of Plateau among the committee of States in the country that plateau State is known for.

“Therefore I have a lot to offer the good people of Plateau State if I am elected the governor come 2023 by the grace of God.

“In 2019, I contested and won the senatorial ticket of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) for the Plateau Central senatorial zone of the state. And of course, everybody knew what happened in that election where I won four out of five local governments that made up the zone and they said I lost.

“And so it is a natural progression and by my own political calculation in Plateau State, the governorship seat is supposed to come to the central senatorial zone now where I come from and I know by the grace of God victory is assured.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“And so it is not a wonder or a surprise at all that I am going for the governorship seat in 2023. And you know I have had a very good experience in the system because in 2019 I won my party primary and during the main election in 2019 I won the election in four out of five local governments that made up the senatorial zone, so naturally, I should go for it, I mean the governorship seat this time around.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“First and foremost, I am running for the governorship seat to restore the pride of place among the community of the state’s in the country that plateau State is known for. Therefore I have a lot to offer the good people of Plateau State if I am elected the governor come 2023 by the grace of God. So I am running to rebuild the vision of Plateau State that has been brought down so low by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government under the leadership of Simon Lalong’s reign.

“I am talking about a plateau State that is inclusive that places a lot of premium on the security of our people, and a plateau our people will live together harmoniously, a plateau State that is the food basket of the nation and the entertainment and tourism hub centre of the country will be my starting point and vision if I am elected the governor. I have a vision and my mission will be to rebuild and restore the pride of place and glory Plateau has lost because of the bad governance of the APC led government in the state.

“The security problem facing plateau State is a major issue in the state because you know there are immediate and long time causes of the security issue in the state. You know there are things you need the support of the government to survive. But the security issue is what everybody should be involved to solve the issue once and for all. Everybody in Plateau State should be involved to solve the problem because, in fact, it will be my starting point if I am elected the governor come 2023.

“The security problems or issue facing the state will witness a different approach and dimensions from all stakeholders to battle the menace. It will be a bottom and all-inclusive approach that you will not find the governor wanting by not doing the proper political will when called upon.

“As governor, I will make sure that the relationship with security agencies and the locals is well taken care of in such a way that intelligence reports will be addressed and taken care of before any crisis may arise. I think it will be a different direction of security management and everybody will be involved.

“And I think by the time the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) come into power under my government in 2023 you will see a different plateau State with the face of hope and peace.

“Regrettably, however for the past one year or more now pensioners have not received their pension or been paid a kobo as people who served the state before. Also, workers of the state civil service have not been paid for the past two months The alert is no more there again, so I don’t know what is happening to all the money the state is receiving as Federal allocation monthly,” Paradang said.