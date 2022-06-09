From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Barrister Abdullahi Idris Umar has announced the switch of his allegiance from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State.

Idris who served as the Minister of Transport under former President Goodluck Jonathan declared his return to the PDP on Wednesday at his Hinna ward in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area (LGA) of the Gombe state

The ex-minister, who had in a letter addressed to the ward chairman of the APC tendered his resignation from the party, explained that his decision to return to the opposition party was in response to the yearnings of his people in the state and the country.

Idris a former senator representing Gombe central senatorial district assured that his defection to the PDP was after extensive consultation with his family, friends and political associate. He alleged that he meanly pushed out APC by its bad leadership style in the state.

The former lawmaker who is believed to have influenced some appointments under the Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya administration in Gombe alleged that the leadership of the APC was not for the masses but rather selfish and greedy. Addressing newsmen shortly after receiving the ex-minister, the Gombe state Chairman of the PDP, Gen. Abnom Kwaskebe (rtd) celebrated the return of Idris.

He appealed to other members of the party who had defected to other political parties in the state to return and join the battle to sack the APC government in Gombe and Nigeria. According to him, “the umbrella is big enough to accommodate all members and everybody”.

Daily Sun gathered Idris’s resignation from the APC was fueled by his failure to secure the APC ticket to run for his former Gombe central senatorial seat. The former minister failed in his bid to unseat Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje who was called back from his political retirement to re-run in the 2023 general election.

