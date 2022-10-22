From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Few months to the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi State has been accused of being docile and nonchalant as it is bereft of any activity to sensitize the electorate on the forthcoming election.

A Civil Society organization under the aegis of Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict

Resolution made this observation at a one day sensitization programme on Prioritizing Anti corruption and Accountability issues towards 2023 general election which it organized in partnership with Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center ( CISLAC)

The Executive Director Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution, Comrade Idris Abdul Miliki and other Civil Society organizations in the state noted that it was sad that the Kogi State Electoral Commissioner has exhibited a nonchalant attitude towards the general election has been out of the country for the larger part of this year

The REC long absence from his duty post , they alleged has crippled the activities of the commission in the state as nothing has been practically done to bring together all stakeholders for the success of the forthcoming election.

According to a communique issued at the end of the workshop, it said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Kogi State has not shown commitment in mobilizing citizens and accessibility as all efforts to engage it by stakeholders has failed despite the crucial period of campaigns by political parties and Candidates towards the 2023 general elections in Kogi State.

The meeting which frowned at Electoral fraud and corruption also noted that various stakeholders including Civil Society, Media and Faith Based Organizations were conducting various interventions on Anti-Corruption but there seems to be no collaboration and partnerships among them.

It said Corruption went beyond demanding and taking monetary gratifications, but involves all actions and inactions that go against established laws and ethics, which promotes personal gratification against that of the general population.

The communique noted that despite the increase in Media reportage on Corruption and Accountability issues, there was still gaps in the information on Anti-Corruption and Accountability particularly on elections at the grassroot levels

It said the outcomes of elections at state and national levels overtime have not been satisfactory and acceptable to the larger majority of citizens due to perceived and sometimes real issues of Corruptions in elections.

The meeting also observed that there’s are several reports of eligible persons who have wish to Register to Vote but can no longer do so due to the closure of the registration portal and stressed that it was not a good development for our democracy.

The meeting also observed that Political corruption has had severe implications on the quality of Governance in the country which it says throw up persons with Questionable characters for elections

It also Condemn the outrageous alleged expenses and monetization that characterize electioneering campaigns towards the 2023 elections and urged political actors to follow the rules of the game.