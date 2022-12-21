From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on women to take the lead in the campaign against violence during the 2023 general elections to ensure its success.

Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr Uthman Ajidagba made the call Tuesday while playing host to a delegation of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) in his office in Lafia.

Dr Uthman Ajidagba stated that given their numerical strength, women had the capacity of changing the narrative by ensuring that every process of democratic governance is executed in accordance with the laws of the land for the common good of the citizens.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner who commended the women for their advocacy role in promoting free, fair and violence-free elections in 2023, urged the delegation to step up campaigns to eligible voters on the need to collect their PVCs to enable them to cast their votes in the forthcoming elections.

Nasarawa State Chairman of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) Hajiya Habiba Sani Abdullahi explained that the visit was to strengthen the collaboration between INEC and FOMWAN in enhancing the peaceful conduct of the 2023 elections.

Hajiya Habiba Sani noted that women across the country were desirous of good governance which emanated from free, fair and credibility in the 2023 elections.

‘What we want in this 2023 general election is that we desire to have a free, fair election free of violence, an election that everybody, rich or poor will be happy to have, that people who are elected will give us a better Nigeria,” she said.

Hajiya Habiba Sani added that women would continue to raise awareness campaigns on the need for more women to participate in the electoral process and ensure their votes count.