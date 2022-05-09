By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and former governor of Anambra State Mr Peter Obi, said on Monday that Nigeria is bleeding and sinking dangerously as a result of security situation in the country.

Obi, who said this in Jalingo while interacting with Taraba State PDP delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries, lamented that the situation was dragging the country into a failed state and needs immediate intervention.

He lamented that the continued killings and kidnapping in the country have destroyed the nation’s economy and are dragging it into a failed state.

“Nigerians need a leader that would change the narrative and reposition the country to guarantee the future of her citizens.

“The insecurity is dragging Nigeria into a collapsed state, the nation’s economy is sinking on a daily basis and we need to rescue the situation and change the narrative.

“The country’s situation now needs a president who understands economy and is willing to handle insecurity drastically. We need to move from sharing formula to production formula for the nation to reclaim her giant status,” Obi said.

Governor Darius Ishaku while commenting, said that Nigerians should either chose to leave in a Nigeria of promise that would transform their children’s future or a Nigeria of kidnapping that has thrown the people in a shamble without future.

Ishaku described Peter Obi as an excellent man best to fix Nigeria of the people’s dream.

Earlier, Dr. Doyin Okupe the campaign (DG), told delegates that they were in Taraba not to campaign for Peter Obi as a person but for a change and better Nigeria.

According to the (DG), the aspirant has distinguish himself during his days as governor of Anambra state and has proven his leadership qualities that is capable of reclaiming the nation’s lost glory and building the desire Nigeria.