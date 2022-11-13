From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Saturday flagged off his senatorial campaign for the Southern Taraba senatorial seat in Wukari local government area of the state.

The state governor who is currently serving the last leg of his two terms as Taraba state governor also received about twelve thousand persons who decamped from other political parties in the zone to join the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Ishaku, urged his followers to play politics by the rules and avoid anything that is capable of stirring crisis.

He commended the people for the confidence they have reposed in him by urging him to represent them at the Red Chambers and assured that he will consolidate on his rescue mission when elected as Senator.

“With your overwhelming support, I completed my eight years blueprint under seven years and I delivered excellently. I thought I will retire to my private life after 2023, but who am I to turn down your call for me to represent you? I have obliged and today, we have started the journey in earnest.

“I urge you to join hands and let us do this again. In 2015, we carried out our campaign peaceful and we won. We did it again in 2019. Let us do it again peacefully this time around again. Let us avoid all kinds of provocations. I assure you that my time at the Red Chambers will be as remarkable as, and a consolidation of what we have done here with the rescue mission.”

The governor urged the Nigerian army to make public the report of their investigation of a member of House of Representatives and APC Senatorial candidate for the zone Mr Danjuma Shiddi whose campaign vehicle was allegedly apprehended conveying a large cache of arms and ammunition.

“You are aware that my main opponent Danjuma Shiddi’s campaign vehicle was caught loaded with arms and ammunition. We were told that the army is investigating the case but till date we have not heard anything. Is it because he is an APC member? The army should make public their findings.”