From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The senator who represented Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State at the upper echelon of the National Assembly in 1993, Emma Nwaka, has said it is the turn of Isuikwuato in Abia North to produce the next governor of the state, come 2023.

Nwaka said by ceding power to the Isuikwuato area of the state come next year, the Abia charter of equity would have run its full circle since Isuikwuato was in Okigwe Division before the carving of Abia in 1991.

Nwaka made this known Tuesday while addressing People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faith in Umuahia on his aspiration to become the next governor of the state.

He said after his apprised with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu about his aspiration, he decided to use the bottom-up approach in his consultations with his party men and women.

Nwaka reeling out his profile said he was eminently qualified to govern Abia State.

“If I did not sincerely believe, very deep in my heart, that I am predisposed, everything considered, to add value and make our party and the people of the state proud, I would not have essayed to take on the burden of leadership.

“Talking about our founding fathers, their quest was for a well-developed state with modern amenities.

“In their wisdom, they saw fit to make it clear in the Abia Charter of Equity that none of the constituent districts of the state, old Afikpo (part of Abia then), old Bende, Isuikwuato District and the old Aba District must be left out particularly in the rotation of the topmost job in the state”.

Nwaka said the provision was to foster peace and amity in the state without which the desired even development would be a mirage.

Senator Nwaka said if giving the party ticket, he would ensure victory for PDP in 2023.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Hon Asiforo Okere commended Nwaka for being the first among those aspiring to be governor to intimate the state party exco of his aspiration.

“If the primary is tomorrow and no other aspirant comes forward, it means we’re are returning him unopposed.

“But if other aspirants show up later, we are going to give them a level playing field and nobody will be given preferential treatment”.

Okere described Nwaka as a party man, having been the state chairman of the party for five years, adding that the party would always reward hard-working.