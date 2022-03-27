From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s supporters group, Disciples Of Jagaban (DOJ) in 19 Northern States, in collaboration with Arewa Forum for the 2023 presidential race has written an open l etter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to declare outright support for Tinubu’s presidential project.

The group said Buhari’s open support for Tinubu has become necessary in view of the fact that it was Tinubu that stood firm behind Buhari in 2014 presidential campaign that helped him won the election.

The letter which was signed by the National Coordinator of the group,

Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, and made available to newsmen on Sunday said the reason that motivated the Open Letter, was the same reason that ignited the collaboration between Buhari and Tinubu in 2014/2015.

“In as much as you are entitled to your personal interest, you must critically ponder over what disunity in this country may lead to. Except you are playing a political gimmick, we enjoin you not to openly work aganist Tinubu’s interest. As a leader, your responsibility is to to provide a level playing ground. Making Tinubu to go through too undue stress to win the 2023 ticket is not in the interest of your integrity.

“Many have contended without equivocation that your integrity is fake, saying you will eventually betray Tinubu. We have severally replied them that the Buhari we know is a man of integrity and won’t in anyway betray the trust reposed in you. You should not only allow the most popular candidate to emerge as the APC presidential candidate, you must also ensure you bequeath a story party that is devoid of acrimony to the nation. You have reiterated this in the past and we believe you are a man of your words.

“No doubt you have eventually had your way with the choice of our new chairman of the party aganist all odds, despite more popular candidates, but doing so with the choice of presidential candidate may throw the party into a serious crisis.

“It is crystal clear that, as I type this words, Tinubu remains the most popular candidate among those who have signified interest in stepping into your shoes. At least, if you cannot manifestly deploy your support for Tinubu, please, do not clandestinely work aganist his interest, no matter your reservations. You don’t have to win all wars, particularly the one that its consequences may be too devastating.

“This is because it was Tinubu that Almighty God used to achieve your victory against Atiku and Kwankwaso at the Teslim Balogun stadium in 2014 during the heated contest for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC). God also use Tinubu to assist your victory in the election in 2015 and 2019 after losing the three previous elections.

“Consequently, we in the DOJ, irrespective of our region, tribe or religious background worked tirelessly for you with no string attached, seeking to return our lost unity, love and harmony, especially between the North and the South.

“The same DOJ that diligently worked and supported you is the same group that has been working for Tinubu without discrimination. We love and respect both of you because your togetherness has proved wrong the naysayers Just as who even predicted that APC won’t survive the first four years, they equally insisted that both of you will eventually go your separate ways in pieces, conflict and disputation.

“On the contrary, you have so far proved them wrong. Please do not justify their cynicism, your togetherness has indeed reinforced our hope that unity and love across geopolitical zones is very possible.

“Your actions and body language towards 2023 is capable of impacting negatively on our trust in you to bring about a new Nigeria, please, let peace reign.

“Remember Sir, Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) was the majority party in the merger that formed the APC, with more states, but because of Tinubu’s conviction in one Nigeria, he led the struggle that saw the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) producing you as the presidential candidate in 2015. Shouldn’t we reward such sacrifice?

“Tinubu and his team – Baba Bisi Akande, Adams Oshiomole, Babatunde Raji Fashola amongst others openly lent their support as you picked the APC presidential ticket in 2015 and in 2019. It is the same Tinubu that is now actively working towards getting the same party ticket.

“In 2019, Tinubu’s team also influenced the emergence of a cooperative and collaborative National Assembly leadership (that you are satisfied with, as aganist the Bukola Saraki-led turbulent NASS), which has enabled you govern smoothly, devoid of the needless distractions of 2015-2019.

“As a politician, you will agree with me that neutrality in politics may be tantamount to indirect opposition, it might be okay for you to be indifferent if Tinubu is not running, but claiming to be neutral when Tinubu desperately needs your support or to stay aloof when Tinubu is being victimised, vilified and tossed around by your loyalists or those who claim to have your ears may imply indirect opposition to the lifetime ambition of the man who stood by you like a rock.

“Tinubu is the man who, with his supporters, actively and wholeheartedly supported you through tick and thin, even when people from your region were already strategising on how to succeed you while on the sick bed in London hospital.

“Working against a man who gave all he had for the success of your presidential ambitions in 2015 and 2019, may be interpreted as betrayal and could potentially lead to the loss of trust between us, your supporters.

“We sincerely urge you to come out openly to indicate Asiwaju as your preferred presidential candidate, just like he used to do for others.

“Were Tinubu to be neutral in 2014, would you have secured the APC ticket with the likes of money bags and influential candidates like Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar? It’s not surprising therefore that those who had worked aganist your presidential ambition for years simply transferred and directed their agression aganist Tinubu, just as all the efforts to break the APC coalition have been targeted aganist him, albeit, he rebuffed them all, and continued to give his support to the occupant of the Aso rock without looking back. Anger displayed by the EndSARS protesters and their sponsors is still fresh in our memory.

“May we remind you Sir, that many who laboured hard to put APC in power have yet to benefit or be compensated from the party so far. You’ve got to do something fast on this. Time is running out. It’s always good to repay good with good.

“On the contrary, many from the opposition party have not only benefitted, they seem to be gradually taking over the affairs of our great party, thereby making it difficult for the party to get things right”. The letter read in parts.