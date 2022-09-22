By Henry Uche, Emmanuel Chisom, Lagos

In view of the upcoming general elections in 2023, Yiaga Africa has charged women to stand up and project themselves in the leadership and governance of the nation. Yiaga Africa made the charge during a 4-day training designed for 40 female community organisers and civic activists.

With the support of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office the training was set to build their capacity of these women on how to effectively lead advocacy campaigns in their respective communities.

Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes, YIAGA Africa, admonished the trainees and other women to fearlessly exercise their fundamental rights and be an advocates for growth,development and good governance across board.

Mbamalu inspired the women to aspire for the highest position and attain that unprecedented levels in Life and leave a legacy worthy of reminisce, just like some female Nigerians are doing in different parts of the world.

“The world is changing at a very fast speed with quantum of credible information which has made people wiser to make informed decisions. Thus, women should brace up and see themselves as being able to make it too and leave their footprints in the sands of time,” she explained.

She charged young women to build a reputable self identity for themselves to gain respect in the society, saying, “anything anchored or based on faulty foundation does not finish well in the long run, so building confidence, capacity and integrity are basics for attaining the enviable heights politically, economically and otherwise.”

She also advised them to grow their mindsets by developing the ability to take criticisms, ability to listen and the open-mindedness to learn.

Another official at Yiaga Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu, reminded female electorate of the inherent danger in standing aloof or sitting on the fence during elections.

“I encouraged every young females eligible voters to participate fully in the democratic proceedings of the coming year as participation is the strongest decimal in democracy. We can’t leave the affairs of this country to the hands of few men, let us rise now with the “possibilities mindsets’ and prove to the world that we are not to be relegated, we can make significant impact in every spheres of our life.