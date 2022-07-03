From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has assured Nigerians that he has the antidote for security, economic and other challenges crippling the country stating that he will address the issue of banditry once elected and sworn in as president.

According to him, the challenges are much to handle but require political will. He said, “Our men in uniform are very much capable and some of the issues just require dialogue, to seat on a table and discuss with aggrieved parties and we move on”.

The former Governor of Kano state stated this in an interview with newsmen shortly after inaugurating the Gombe state NNPP office on Saturday in Gombe. He assured that security, education and economy will be his main focus while working to address the mess brought by his former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Even the PDP and APC are confirming that they have failed, so I don’t think Nigeria need them anymore. NNPP is coming to address their mess. The problems of poverty and hardship that are biting hard on Nigerians were started by PDP and made worse by APC, so we will work on improving and make things easy on our people,” Kwankwaso stated while adding he is aware of the numerous challenges,” he said.

“It seems like nothing is working in this country, even our schools are closed due to strike, we will be up-front in addressing the issue of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as well as creating opportunities for the youths and women to get employed, achieved their dreams and be empowered educationally and economically”.

Kwankwaso who meet with his NNPP officials in Gombe also assured that the party had the structure and organization as well as a growing population across the country to contest and win elections. “we are also open to collaborating with other parties and groups to unit against those that have failed us.”