From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt
The governorship aspirant of Accord Party (AP), in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has declared that his decision to contest in the 2023 election is anchored on God.
Lulu-Briggs has also assured his teeming supporters that Accord Party will emerge victorious in the forthcoming election
He stated this when in Port Harcourt, after picking his expression of interest and nomination forms for the governornship position ahead of the 2023 polls.
The party’s aspirant stressed that he has no godfather, but that God would make him victorious at the polls, adding that would produce the next government in Rivers State.
Lulu-Briggs promised all inclusive leadership to the people of the state, irrespective of party affiliations.
He said: “There is going to be a great time and good governance in Rivers State. Come 2023, Accord Party is going to form the next government in Rivers State.
“But, let no other party worry about that. We shall form a government that includes everybody, whether you are PDP, APC APGA, Accord, NNPP, whatsoever party you belong to, just know that the Accord government is a government for all of us.
“I am a people’s person. The help I have got is from God. So, He is my Godfather. Everything we have done to this point is God and everything we shall do when we are in government is God.
He maintained that he does not have a godfather, noting that the period was a defining moment for people of the state.
“It’s been a long journey, but we know as blessed children of God that this day shall come. We all know that I don’t have no godfather, but I have God the gather.
“This exercise is made possible just because we have God the father. It is a defining moment as a state and that moment by the special grace of God is something all of us shall be proud of; Rivers State shall be great again.
“Your aspirations shall remain the creed that will animate the governance of Rivers State. Let us continue to pray and let us find God in all that we continue to do.”
