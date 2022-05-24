From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The governorship aspirant of Accord Party (AP), in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has declared that his decision to contest in the 2023 election is anchored on God.

Lulu-Briggs has also assured his teeming supporters that Accord Party will emerge victorious in the forthcoming election

He stated this when in Port Harcourt, after picking his expression of interest and nomination forms for the governornship position ahead of the 2023 polls.

The party’s aspirant stressed that he has no godfather, but that God would make him victorious at the polls, adding that would produce the next government in Rivers State.

Lulu-Briggs promised all inclusive leadership to the people of the state, irrespective of party affiliations.