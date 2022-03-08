From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa State, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has told former President Goodluck Jonathan of his intentions to contest the forthcoming National Assembly election for Ogbia Federal Constituency.

A statement signed by Iworiso-Markson’s media assistant, Allen Ibiba-Harry, said Jonathan, who received the aspirant at his Abuja residence sued for peace among his kinsmen vying for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Jonathan said the tenets of democracy could only flourish if peace were allowed to prevail and stressed that elections should not divide people but unite them.

The former President, who warmly received Iworiso-Markson, described him as an industrious young man, who had been promoting the interests of Ogbia Local Government Area.

He said Iworiso-Markson, was the third person from the Oloibiri group who had come to intimate him of their aspirations and prayed God to direct him as he continued his consultations and engagements.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Earlier in his remarks, Iworiso-Markson commended the former President for his role as a peace mediator across the African continent and solicited his support to actualise his ambition.

He said after many struggles, he yielded to the pressure by stakeholders across the three constituencies in Ogbia to run for the election.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He assured that if elected he would bring an unusual kind of representation that would impact directly on his constituents.

Iworiso-Markson, who is also the Publisher of First News Online, used the opportunity to present the print version of the newspaper to Jonathan.

Present at the meeting was Rex Ogbuku, one of the leading lights in Ogbia and a senatorial hopeful in 2023.